Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather, western Pennsylvania


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather is making its way through Western Pennsylvania.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Jones Mill, Donegal and the surrounding areas until 6:15 p.m. Another flash flood warning is issued until 7:30 p.m. for parts of Allegheny County.

A viewer sent in a video of flooding at the Laurel Highlands Campland.

WATCH: Laurel Highlands Campland flooding.

Parts of Westmoreland County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m, while a severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 4:15 p.m. for parts of Washington and Green Counties.

Matthew Carlins sent a video of hail falling in Pleasant Hills.

WATCH: Hail in Pleasant Hills.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments