Comments
WATCH: Laurel Highlands Campland flooding.
WATCH: Hail in Pleasant Hills.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather is making its way through Western Pennsylvania.
A flash flood warning has been issued for Jones Mill, Donegal and the surrounding areas until 6:15 p.m. Another flash flood warning is issued until 7:30 p.m. for parts of Allegheny County.
A viewer sent in a video of flooding at the Laurel Highlands Campland.
WATCH: Laurel Highlands Campland flooding.
Parts of Westmoreland County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:15 p.m, while a severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect until 4:15 p.m. for parts of Washington and Green Counties.
Matthew Carlins sent a video of hail falling in Pleasant Hills.
WATCH: Hail in Pleasant Hills.
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
You must log in to post a comment.