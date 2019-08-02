NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in jail after he allegedly robbed a business in Westmoreland County after being released for a separate break-in.

According to North Huntingdon Police Investigators, Stephen Michael Wray had a busy week doing bad things.

The 40-year-old and another man broke into Mama Pepino’s Pizza on Route 30 and stole $180 from the register before running out the side of the business.

Afterward, police said Wray made a poor choice when it came to his getaway vehicle.

The white getaway van had a business on it, shown by surveillance video. The police called and Wray confessed to breaking into the shop not once, but twice.

He also confessed to breaking into an auto parts and recycling yard last Saturday, the police said.

Videotapes showed it was his fifth theft from Spitz Auto Parts. Owners of the place knew it was Wray because he worked at the business.

Wray was arrested Monday for the alleged auto parts break-in and released on unsecured bond only to burglarize the pizza shop a few hours later.

Wray now faces multiple felony counts of breaking and entering.

When asked why he broke into the businesses, Wray told the police he had bills to pay and needed the money.