PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Game lovers of all kinds are taking over the convention center this weekend.

The fifth annual Replay FX Arcade and Video Games Festival is happening at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

There are thousands of different games, including pinball, tabletop games, and console games.

The festival brings all ages and has even turned into a tradition for some.

“It’s nice for him to play the games I played when I grew up,” Bill Lyttle said. “I’m more into pinball. He’s getting into the arcade machines and stuff like that.”

“It’s really fun to play all the old school video games, especially Pac-Man and Donkey Kong,” Shane Lyttle said. “Those are my favorites.”

The festival runs through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m.