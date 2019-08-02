PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police said cell phone video was shot by another driver passing 29-year-old Mary Campagna in Duquesne.
Police say a young child, who is around two years old, was sitting on Campagna’s lap as she was passing through the intersection of Duquesne Boulevard at Grant Avenue. The man who wanted to remain anonymous told KDKA she appeared to also have a cell phone.
John Simmons, originally from Duquesne was in disbelief.
“That’s something the person shouldn’t have done for the safety of the child,” said Simmons.
Campagna was arrested Thursday night. She had nothing to say and kept her head down when police walked her to a cruiser before heading to jail. Police said the incident happened around 8:30 in the evening.
“Our investigators began combing through footage and some other camera footage we have on traffic cameras and determined a license plate on the vehicle,” said Duquesne Police Chief Thomas Dunlevy.
Police said the license plate came back registered to someone else. Campagna was questioned at her West Mifflin home then taken into custody. While there, police found a car seat on the front porch but not one in her car. KDKA went to her home. A man came outside with his dog but didn’t have much to say.
“I have no comment. I don’t know what you’re talking about,” he said.
Duquesne Police stress in their own Facebook post that no one called 911 about the incident. The person who shot the video said he called police, but no one answered. He said he ended up getting through to police in West Mifflin.
According to the criminal complaint, Campagna claimed she didn’t have a car seat after picking up her child from her friend’s home, so she decided to put her on her lap and drive home. She is now out of jail on unsecured bail. Her driver’s license was also expired.
“She’s gotta deal with the consequences. As long as a baby is safe and secure, that’s what counts,” said Simmons.
