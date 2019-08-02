PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police said cell phone video was shot by another driver passing 29-year-old Mary Campagna in Duquesne.

Police say a young child, who is around two years old, was sitting on Campagna’s lap as she was passing through the intersection of Duquesne Boulevard at Grant Avenue. The man who wanted to remain anonymous told KDKA she appeared to also have a cell phone.

John Simmons, originally from Duquesne was in disbelief.

“That’s something the person shouldn’t have done for the safety of the child,” said Simmons.