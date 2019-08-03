



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — FBI Pittsburgh is welcoming high school seniors to their headquarters on Wednesday, October 23 from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. for their Teen Academy.

High school seniors, do you want to learn more about the #FBI? #FBI Pittsburgh is offering a 1-day teen academy in October. Click the link below for the application. The due date is coming up! https://t.co/igZ2xFc1Me pic.twitter.com/UA9K8ybnyZ — FBI Pittsburgh (@FBIPittsburgh) August 3, 2019

Although students looking to pursue a career in criminal justice are welcomed, they are encouraging students pursuing careers in all walks of life to attend.

“Due to the vast diversity in our workforce, any student with an interest in the FBI, what we do and how a relationship with the FBI can help their school is encouraged to apply,” the application says.

Applications for the event are due by 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13 for those wanting to attend.

Students interested can apply on the FBI’s website by following this link.