New Castle, Pittsburgh News, Shenango River, Water Rescue

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — New Castle Firefighters were called out for a water rescue in the Shenango River near the Mahoning Viaduct.

According to Dispatch, the call came in just before 11:00 p.m.

A fisherman called from his cell phone in waist deep water asking for help.

The man didn’t move for fear of the strong currents.

Rescuers waded out to the man with a life vest and rope to tow the man back to shore.

He was checked out by paramedics on scene but was not taken to the hospital.

