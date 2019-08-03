Comments
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — New Castle Firefighters were called out for a water rescue in the Shenango River near the Mahoning Viaduct.
According to Dispatch, the call came in just before 11:00 p.m.
A fisherman called from his cell phone in waist deep water asking for help.
The man didn’t move for fear of the strong currents.
Rescuers waded out to the man with a life vest and rope to tow the man back to shore.
He was checked out by paramedics on scene but was not taken to the hospital.
