PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Ahead of The Great Race taking place on September 29, Allegheny Health Network hosted a free running clinic at the Highmark SportsWorks on the North Shore.

Those in attendance were able to get training tips from the AHN sports medicine team, win prizes and learn about other races around the area they could take part in before The Great Race.

There were also local vendors on-site to provide running gear, shoes, and more.

Attendees could also partake in all the activities available at the Highmark SportsWorks including their infamous rock climbing wall and test their time in an Olympic sprint.