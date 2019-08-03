Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are investigating after multiple parked vehicles in the Hill District were hit by bullets.
Police say they responded to reports of multiple rounds of gunfire on Perry Street near Wylie Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
When they arrived on the scene, they say they found three parked cars that had been hit by bullets.
There were no victims on the scene and no immediate reports of victims with gunshot wounds showing up at local hospitals.
