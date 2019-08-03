  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    03:07 AMPaid Program
    03:37 AMThe American Athlete
    04:00 AMEntertainers with Byron Allen
    05:00 AMKDKA-TV News This Morning Saturday - 5AM
    06:00 AMKDKA-TV News This Morning Saturday - 6AM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:12-year-old Missing, Downtown, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Teen, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl from Pittsburgh.

They say Jade McKenzie was last seen on August 2 around 5:00 p.m. wearing black shorts, a gray tie-dyed t-shirt, black and white Jordan sneakers, a black do-rag on her head, and a Nike fanny pack around her waist.

She has brown eyes, is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, is asked to call police headquarters at (412) 323-7800.

Comments