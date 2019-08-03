



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Following a mass shooting that took the lives of 20 and injured dozens more, Pitt Football Head Coach Pat Narduzzi sent his support to the people of El Paso.

Eight months ago the people of El Paso gave us an unforgettable experience in their beautiful city. They made us feel like family. We share their grief and they will remain in our hearts and prayers in the days ahead. — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) August 3, 2019

“Eight months ago the people of El Paso gave us an unforgettable experience in their beautiful city,” the tweet read. “They made us feel like family. We share their grief and they will remain in our hearts and prayers in the days ahead.”

The Panthers took on the Stanford Cardinal on New Year’s Eve 2018 at the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas where they ultimately lost to Stanford 14-13.

Police were called to a scene near a shopping mall Saturday afternoon after they received reports of multiple shooters.

Ultimately, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius was taken into custody.

