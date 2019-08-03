Comments
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – An SUV swerved off the road in Butler County and slammed into multiple parked cars, damaging five of them.
The accident happened outside of Ben Franklin’s Taproom in Slippery Rock Township.
Witnesses say the vehicle was swerving before it went off Route 422 and into the parking lot, where it slammed into five parked cars.
The driver of that SUV was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
The driver’s condition is unknown as of this morning.
