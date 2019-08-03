Filed Under:Butler County, Local TV, Slippery Rock


SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) – An SUV swerved off the road in Butler County and slammed into multiple parked cars, damaging five of them.

The accident happened outside of Ben Franklin’s Taproom in Slippery Rock Township.

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

Witnesses say the vehicle was swerving before it went off Route 422 and into the parking lot, where it slammed into five parked cars.

The driver of that SUV was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital.

(Photo Credit: Joe Sobczak)

The driver’s condition is unknown as of this morning.

