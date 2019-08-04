Comments
ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials responded to the scene of a fire in Ross Township.
Allegheny County announced there was structure fire in the 200 block of William Street on Sunday.
Ross: Structure fire – 200 block William Street. Fire, EMS and Police on scene. Fire is reported to be in the attic of the structure. All occupants are out.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 5, 2019
Fire, EMS and police responded to the fire that was reported in the attic, officials said. There was heavy damage to the roof.
One person was evaluated by officials.
You must log in to post a comment.