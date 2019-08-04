  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:35 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    01:05 AMExtra
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Ross Township, Structure Fire


ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials responded to the scene of a fire in Ross Township.

Allegheny County announced there was structure fire in the 200 block of William Street on Sunday.

Fire, EMS and police responded to the fire that was reported in the attic, officials said. There was heavy damage to the roof.

One person was evaluated by officials.

Comments