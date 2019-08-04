  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMThe Good Fight
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMTurning Point with Dr. David Jeremiah
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Shaler Township, Shaler Township Police


SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities in Shaler have posted a bulletin about motor vehicle theft.

On Twitter, the Shaler Township Police said they have received reports of theft and attempted thefts from motor vehicles in and around Danube Drive.

Police are advising people to lock their cars and call 9-1-1 if anything is missing from your vehicle.

Comments