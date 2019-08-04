Comments
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities in Shaler have posted a bulletin about motor vehicle theft.
On Twitter, the Shaler Township Police said they have received reports of theft and attempted thefts from motor vehicles in and around Danube Drive.
Crime Alert:
The Shaler Police have received reports of thefts/attempted thefts from motor vehicles on and near Danube Dr. If you have discovered anything missing from your vehicle, please call 9-1-1 and request to speak with an Officer.
Please remember to lock your vehicles! pic.twitter.com/ygLLG3o4uy
— ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) August 4, 2019
Police are advising people to lock their cars and call 9-1-1 if anything is missing from your vehicle.
You must log in to post a comment.