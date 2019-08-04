DAYTON, Ohio (KDKA) — A graduate student at a university in Pennsylvania who was interning with a Dayton facility for people battling cancer was among those killed in the Ohio city early Sunday.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of our Nicholas in this senseless act on August 4. As our family grieves, we ask for privacy at this time,” the family said in a statement.

Nicholas Cumer was a graduate student in the master of cancer care program at Saint Francis University, the same university he received his undergraduate degree.

“Nicholas was dedicated to caring for others,” university President Malachi Van Tassell said in a statement. “He was recognized at the 2019 Community Engagement Awards among students who had completed 100+ hours of service. In addition, he was a graduate assistant with the university marching band.”

Nicholas was also a 2012 graduate of Washington High School and during that time he was a 2012 Section 1AA WPIAL Boys Tennis Doubles champion and a member of the National Honor Society.

Cumer had been in Dayton as part of his internship program with the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, which strives to improve the quality of life for individuals battling cancer through exercise, nutrition, and faith.

Van Tassell said a Mass in Cumer’s memory will be arranged on campus this week.

Counseling is also available for St. Francis University students and they can be reached 814-472-3211.