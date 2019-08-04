Comments
WATCH: PTL previewed the event
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here we go, Steelers fans — today is Steelers Family Fest 2019.
Starting Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m., the festivities will begin on Art Rooney Avenue.
The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. to let people into the stadium, where fans can find their seats to watch the practice that begins at 6:30 p.m.
WATCH: PTL previewed the event
There will be meet and greets from 6 to 9 p.m. with several Steelers, including Merril Hoge and Rod Woodson.
And if you’ve always wanted to pose with the Steelers’ six Lombardi trophies, now is your chance.
Tickets are $10, and the Steelers recommend you buy from Ticket Master.
Visit the Steelers’ website for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.