PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Here we go, Steelers fans — today is Steelers Family Fest 2019.

Starting Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m., the festivities will begin on Art Rooney Avenue.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. to let people into the stadium, where fans can find their seats to watch the practice that begins at 6:30 p.m.

WATCH: PTL previewed the event

There will be meet and greets from 6 to 9 p.m. with several Steelers, including Merril Hoge and Rod Woodson.

And if you’ve always wanted to pose with the Steelers’ six Lombardi trophies, now is your chance.

Tickets are $10, and the Steelers recommend you buy from Ticket Master.

Visit the Steelers’ website for more information.

