PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–The head of the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese is recovering from surgery to fuse collapsing disks in his spine.

Bishop David Zubik is resting comfortably at UPMC Mercy Hospital where the successful operation was performed.

After his release from the hospital, Bishop Zubik will rest and work at his residence at Saint Paul Seminary. He is not expected to make any public appearances until his physicians give the okay.

“Thank you to everyone who has kept me in their prayers. During this time of recovery, I will pray for the blessing of our diocese, our region and all of its people,” Bishop Zubik said.