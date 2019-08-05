PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two teens were rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Homestead.
The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on West Street and Pink Way.
#BREAKING: Homestead Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on West Street and Pink Way. The police chief tells me a 17 and 18 year-old were taken to the hospital. One with life-threatening injuries, the other is in serious condition. At least 10 shots were fired @KDKA pic.twitter.com/mQ6anbCTBR
— Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) August 6, 2019
A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to the hospital. One teenager has life-threatening injuries and the other is in serious condition.
Police tell KDKA’s Rachele Mongiovi that at least 10 shots were fired.
