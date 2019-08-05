PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two teens were rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Homestead.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on West Street and Pink Way.

#BREAKING: Homestead Police are investigating a drive-by shooting on West Street and Pink Way. The police chief tells me a 17 and 18 year-old were taken to the hospital. One with life-threatening injuries, the other is in serious condition. At least 10 shots were fired @KDKA pic.twitter.com/mQ6anbCTBR

— Rachele Mongiovi (@4RacheleM) August 6, 2019