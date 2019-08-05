  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two teens were rushed to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Homestead.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. on West Street and Pink Way.

A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were taken to the hospital. One teenager has life-threatening injuries and the other is in serious condition.

Police tell KDKA’s Rachele Mongiovi that at least 10 shots were fired.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

