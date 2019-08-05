



HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) – Research has found that West Virginia’s mobile voting app for overseas residents has increased voter turnout.

The Herald-Dispatch cites research done by the University of Chicago associate professor Anthony Fowler, which was presented this month at the Election Science, Reform & Administration Conference at the University of Pennsylvania. Fowler found the app increased voter turnout by 3 to 5 percentage points.

In 2018, West Virginia was the first state to allow mobile voting for overseas voters from some counties during a federal election.

Fowler says the research underscores that mobile voting has the potential to affect voter turnout while lowering the cost of voting.

Cybersecurity experts and many Americans remain wary of mobile voting and Fowler says there’s a good reason for the concern as officials aren’t sure how secure it is.

