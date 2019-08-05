PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– A Mt. Pleasant man is accused of taking police on a wild ride through a cornfield.

Daniel Sabulsky, 34, allegedly got into a fight with his girlfriend, but when police arrived, he got in the car and took them on an off-road car chase.

It started on Frick Avenue when police got a call about a very drunk man arguing with people.

According to police, when they showed up, Sabulsky took off.

He reportedly led them on a 12.5-mile pursuit through Mt. Pleasant and down Route 119 with speeds topping out at times over 100 mph. He went through several parking lots before dashing off into a cornfield, then surrendering near the woods.

Alvin B. Vance, Jr. farms thousands of acres in and around Mt. Pleasant, with people occasionally driving through his crops.

“It can be quite common,” he said.

“It’s a rare deal that police are chasing the cars, though.”

Sabulsky faces multiple charges and is in Westmoreland County jail on $50,000 bond.