Comments
PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA)– Drivers in Plum may have to take an alternate route for the next two days.
PennDot announced that Old Leechburg Road (Route 2076) is being closed for slide repair during daylight hours on Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6.
The construction will close through-traffic between Sardis Road and Route 366 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be detours through the following streets: Renton Road, Sardis Road, Drennan Road, and Route 366.
Information on traffic updates other road inquiries can be found on www.511PA.com.
You must log in to post a comment.