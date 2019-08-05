  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Construction, Detours, Old Leechburg Road, PennDOT, Road Closure, Route 2076


PLUM BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA)– Drivers in Plum may have to take an alternate route for the next two days.

PennDot announced that Old Leechburg Road (Route 2076) is being closed for slide repair during daylight hours on Monday, August 5 and Tuesday, August 6.

The construction will close through-traffic between Sardis Road and Route 366 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be detours through the following streets: Renton Road, Sardis Road, Drennan Road, and Route 366.

Information on traffic updates other road inquiries can be found on www.511PA.com.

Comments