RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A car accident shut down Route 8 for a short time on Monday night.

Two women, one older and one in her 20s, were injured during the crash that happened around 7 p.m. at Route 8 and North Pioneer Road.

KDKA’s Rachele Mongiovi reports the injuries were not life-threatening.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

The impact of the crash flipped both cars upside down, shutting down northbound lanes temporarily.

The cause of the accident is under investigation to see if either of the drivers were speeding and to determine who was at fault.

