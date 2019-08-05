HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Bullying, self-harm, and suicide were the most common concerns fielded during the first half-year of operation for a new threat reporting system that covers Pennsylvania schools.
The state attorney general’s office says the Safe 2 Say Something program generated more than 23,000 tips between mid-January and the end of June.
The report says about 1,300 tips were determined to be pranks.
Safe 2 Say Something covers all K-12 students in Pennsylvania, including charter, private and vocational-technical schools.
People most commonly made reports through a mobile app that handled more than 19,000 tips.
The website received more than 3,500 tips, and about 500 were called in.
The annual report is required under a 2018 state law that established the program.
