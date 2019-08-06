PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the 16th year, football fans are invited to the North Shore and Heinz Field for the ever-popular Rib Fest.

The event begins on Thursday, August 29th and runs until Monday, September 2nd. Entry to the concerts and festival grounds are free for all fans. The event attracts more than 100,000 fans each year.

As usual, some of the best rib and brisket vendors will line the streets outside of Heinz Field for the Rib Fest.

On opening night, a “Party on the Plaza” will take place where fans can take part in a watch party for the Steelers final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on the big screen.

Friday is concert night, where Pittsburgh legends The Clarks perform on the plaza outside of Gate A. Local artist Gene the Werewolf will open for The Clarks.

Heinz Field announces details for Aug. 29-Sept. 2 Kickoff & Rib Fest. The Clarks & Gene The Werwolf play Aug. 30. The Eli Young Band on Sept. 1. pic.twitter.com/UF67eUI0An — Scott Tady (@scotttady) August 6, 2019

Saturday, the Rib Fest continues with the Pitt Panthers home and season opener against the Virginia Cavaliers.

On Sunday, the Eli Young Band performs at Heinz Field with opener put on by local artist Tim Litvin.

The final day will include the 2019 Gatorade/Steelers 5K race, Fitness Walk and Kid’s Kickoff Run as well as the Gatorade Junior Training Camp.

The full event schedule is listed below:

Thursday, August 29:

7:00 p.m. – Party on the Plaza – Steelers vs. Panthers

Friday, August 30:

7:30 p.m. – Gene the Werewolf

9 p.m. – The Clarks

Saturday, August 31:

7:30 p.m. – Pitt Panthers vs. Virginia Cavaliers (tickets required)

Sunday, September 1:

7:30 p.m. – Tim Litvin

9 p.m. – Eli Young Band



Monday, September 2:

8 a.m. – Gatorade / Steelers 5k (registration required)

2 p.m. – Gatorade Junior Training Camp (registration required)