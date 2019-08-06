Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local animal rescue organization received a generous donation at PNC Park’s Pup Night.
Angel Ridge Animal Rescue, a no-kill shelter located in Chartiers Township, Washington County, received a $15,000 donation at PNC Park.
The shelter posted a photo on Facebook, showing off the giant check.
“This will continue to help our program at Angel Ridge!” the post says.
PNC hosts Pup Nights every Tuesday during home games, which allow fans to bring themselves and their dogs to watch the Buccos.
