JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania man is charged with selling guns and ammunition stolen from a federal storage facility in West Virginia.
Richard Schreiber from Everett was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Johnstown after he stole firearms from the National Firearms and Ammunition Destruction Branch (NAFD) in West Virginia.
The attorney’s office says firearms stored at NAFD were seized during criminal investigations or were retired by law enforcement agencies.
The district attorney’s office said Schreiber purchased multiple stolen firearms, firearm components and ammunition from Christopher Yates, an employee of Allied Security who worked at NAFD.
He then allegedly sold the stolen firearms and components on the internet from his Everett home.
Federal agents reportedly seized about 100 guns, more than 1,300 gun components and nearly 124,000 rounds of ammunition believed to belong to Schreiber.
They also seized an additional 28 firearms, including three machine guns, from individuals to whom Schreiber allegedly sold the stolen weapons.
Schreiber could face up to 65 years in prison, a $2 million fine or both.
You must log in to post a comment.