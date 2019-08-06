PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Little Italy Days in Bloomfield is coming up in just 9 days and today the line-up of events was announced.

Pittsburgh’s own Little Italy neighborhood comes to life with the biggest Heritage Festival in the region August 15th through the 18th.

The street packed with people, vendors and dozens of local businesses opening onto the streets.

Little Italy Days producer Sal Richetti says this year’s festival will be filled with old favorites and new additions, too. “We have a lot of great entertainment, the Granati Brothers, Earth Wind and Fire tribute, opera, a lot of Italian music and general music, too.”

There will be three stages with more than 30 acts, including the “Miss Little Italy” pageant.