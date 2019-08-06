



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority have found high levels of lead in the water of some local homes.

PWSA crews collected more than 170 samples of water from homes that are likely to have lead service lines or plumbing done.

Tests showed that almost 10 percent of the homes tested had high levels of lead that exceeded the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The PWSA is offering free lead testing kits to anyone who would like one. Those kits can be found here.

For more information, visit http://lead.pgh2o.com/.