LOWER BURREL, Pa. (KDKA)– Station 69 of the Lower Burrel Volunteer Fire Company was alerted to save a group of kittens in distress.

Four kittens were stuck in a storm drain– two were in the sewer, one was in a downspout pipe, and another one was halfway between the storm basin and a pipe.

Local homeowners helped the junior volunteer members move the kittens from the drain to a bucket.

Authorities say the kittens were distributed among neighbors and given to good homes.

