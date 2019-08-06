Comments
LOWER BURREL, Pa. (KDKA)– Station 69 of the Lower Burrel Volunteer Fire Company was alerted to save a group of kittens in distress.
Four kittens were stuck in a storm drain– two were in the sewer, one was in a downspout pipe, and another one was halfway between the storm basin and a pipe.
Local homeowners helped the junior volunteer members move the kittens from the drain to a bucket.
Authorities say the kittens were distributed among neighbors and given to good homes.
You must log in to post a comment.