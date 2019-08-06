NAPA VALLEY (KDKA) — Well, some members of the Brown family are still asking about the well-being of Big Ben.

In a preview for HBO’s Hard Knocks, one of Antonio Brown’s children asks where Ben Roethlisberger is in the middle of a Raiders practice.

“Where’s Roethlisberger?” 😳 Sounds like @AB84’s kids are still adjusting to their father’s new team. #HardKnocks with the @Raiders kicks off tonight… (🎥: @HBO)”

“Where’s Roethlisberger?,” the child asks.

“He plays for the Steelers,” Brown responded. “Our quarterback is Derek [Carr] now. We don’t play with Roethlisberger no more. We play with the Raiders. We play with Derek Carr. That’s my quarterback. Do you know his name? What’s his name?”

“Derek Carter?,” the child responded.

Brown has been absent from Raiders practice for awhile because of a major foot issue he is dealing with.

“Antonio Brown’s feet are a nightmare:”

According to Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, Brown is away from camp “gathering information” on his feet.