PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey says he is supporting bipartisan congressional action to improve gun safety laws.

In a statement, Toomey says: “The only way to make necessary progress on improving the nation’s gun safety laws is through bipartisan action. Strengthening our firearm background check system is an area where this is possible.”

Toomey wants Congress to pass the bipartisan NICS Denial Notification Act to ensure that state and local law enforcement are notified when someone prohibited from purchasing a gun attempts to buy one.

The NICS Denial Notification Act provides states with critical information to help them enforce existing laws against individuals who attempt to purchase firearms but have no legal right to do so. Under this measure, federal authorities would now be required to alert state law enforcement within 24 hours when individuals “lie and try” to purchase firearms, which can be a warning sign of additional criminal behavior, says Toomey in a press release.

Toomey and Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) are joined in support of the NICS Denial Notification Act by Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), David Perdue (R-Ga.), and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).