PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Cam Heyward and his wife Allie welcomed their third child to the family this week.

Caia Clark Heyward was welcomed into the world Monday, conveniently on the Steelers day-off from Training Camp.

“The tiebreaker has finally came in to the Heyward Clan. Please welcome my new lil daughter Caia Clark Heyward! Mom and baby are doing great. Thank you god for another healthy child and I get to share my heart with her as well. Damn @allieheyyy we make em pretty good. Thank you my love!”