INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – An inmate was charged after he allegedly shot at two state troopers during a prisoner transport.

Simere Alford, who State Police say is also known as Simere Ord, was charged with two counts of criminal attempt murder of a law enforcement officer of the first degree.

State Police say two state troopers, a male and a female, were transporting Alford from the Magisterial District Court in Clymer back to the State Correctional Institution Pine Grove following a hearing on June 24.

Alford reportedly escaped his restraints and lunged between the two car seats.

He managed to grab the male trooper’s gun, which had been secured in a holster on the officer’s waist.

Then, Alford allegedly fired a shot at the male trooper, who was in the driver’s seat.

The bullet nearly hit the side of the trooper’s head before exiting through the car’s windshield.

A struggle ensued before the patrol car crashed into a guard rail about 300 feet north of the State Correctional Institution Pine Grove.

Police say the male trooper got out of the car and managed to regain control of Alford, holding him down until more troopers responded to the scene.

According to police, the male trooper sustained minor injuries and has since returned to duty.

The female trooper is currently on limited duty because of a fracture in her arm which was a result of the car crash and airbag deployment.

Alford is now facing a total of 19 felony counts and will stay in the State Correctional Institution Pine Grove awaiting arraignment.