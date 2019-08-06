Menu
Latest Headlines
St. Francis University Holding Mass For Grad Student Slain In Dayton, Other Arrangements Announced
Funeral plans have been announced for the young man from Washington County who was killed over the weekend in the shooting rampage in a nightlife district of Dayton, Ohio.
Police Seek Suspects After 2 Teens Wounded In Homestead Drive-By Shooting
Police are looking for suspects after two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Homestead.
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Rain Chances Moving Back In, To Develop Off Of Sea Breeze In Rare Occurrence
Most of today was dry, but right now there is a flash flood warning in Mercer County as heavy rains move in.
Pittsburgh Weather: Beautiful Sunday Weather On Tap
If you liked yesterday's weather, you're going to like today's forecast too.
Latest Headlines
Yelich Homers Twice, Brewers Beat Pirates 9-7
Christian Yelich hit two home runs and took over the major league lead with 39, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to a 9-7 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
Baseball Report: Mets' Playoff Hopes Still Alive?
The Mets, who have a way of inspiring optimism that ends in disappointment, find themselves in the National League Wild Card hunt.
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Uber Expands 'No Talking' Rides And Launches Helicopter Service
Uber is turning down the volume — and looking to the sky — in its latest round of new services.
How To Travel From Pittsburgh To Prague On The Cheap
Last year, the Czech Republic celebrated its 100th birthday, and Prague — the country's capital city — was named one of 2018's top destinations by the New York Times.
PTL Links: August 6, 2019
August 6, 2019 at 9:09 am
Filed Under:
Market District
,
National Night Out
,
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
,
The Mall at Robinson
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
The Warhol Museum
Warhol Grave Cam
Market District
Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s Meet & Greet The Giraffes
The Mall At Robinson
National Night Out
