



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a 23-year-old man killed in Munhall held a rally in Schenley Park.

Nearly four years after the strangulation death of Codi “Geno” Joyce at a house party, his family and friends continue to wage a battle to bring a killer to justice.

A “Justice for Geno” rally was held Wednesday to bring awareness to their fight.

Joyce was found unresponsive at a house party in Munhall in September 2015.

The medical examiner said Joyce was strangled and witnesses reported seeing Joyce in a headlock. Joyce had blunt force wounds to the head, trunk and extremities.

Toxicology reports show Joyce’s blood-alcohol level was 2.0 – more than twice the legal limit.

The host of the Discovery ID television show “Breaking Homicide” was in Pittsburgh for Wednesday’s event.

Former police officer and private investigator Derrick Levasseur is also pushing for a grand jury to hear the case.

Codi’s father said he won’t rest until someone is held accountable.

“It’s just a tragedy losing your child,” John Joyce said. “Knowing who killed him since the day, and nobody’s moving on this case. We need closure. The family needs closure.”