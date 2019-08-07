NAPA VALLEY (KDKA)– Fans now have the answer as to why former Steeler Antonio Brown’s feet are so messed up.

The star, who was traded to the Raiders in the offseason, has missed multiple practices this training camp because the bottoms of his feet have been peeling and shredded.

“Antonio Brown’s feet are a nightmare:”

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brown burned the bottom of his feet while using a cryotherapy chamber. He suffered frostbite because he was not wearing the proper foot protection while entering the chamber.

“From Inside Training Camp: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown is still day-to-day with his troublesome feet after what team sources describe as a cryogenic chamber mishap.”

From Inside Training Camp: #Raiders WR Antonio Brown is still day-to-day with his troublesome feet after what team sources describe as a cryogenic chamber mishap. pic.twitter.com/4NoT7IS8Yj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2019

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Chris Simms was the first to break the news about Brown’s feet Tuesday.

“From @PFT_Live, @CSimmsQB says @AB84 isn’t practicing because he froze his feet in a cryotherapy chamber.”

Earlier in camp, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was disappointed with Brown’s absence for the practices.