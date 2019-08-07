PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–With the fall semester right around the corner, Community College of Beaver County is helping students save money on textbooks.

CCBC is the first non-profit higher-education institution in Pennsylvania to provide its students with access to most or all of their course materials online with one low fee, ensuring they have their necessary materials on the first day of class.

The $179.99 yearly subscription to Cengage Unlimited will be included in tuition and fees, saving students hundreds of dollars compared to the cost of traditional textbooks.

“Making sure that our students have every opportunity to be successful from the start is our number one priority, and providing Cengage Unlimited is a huge step forward in both accessibility and cost,” said Dr. Shelly Moore, Vice President of Academic Affairs/Provost in a release.

Cengage Unlimited gives students unlimited access to more than 22,000 digital course materials, including eBooks, online homework and study guides.