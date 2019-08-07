Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–One of the world’s largest indoor Christmas festivals is being held in Pittsburgh this year.
Christmas Glow, also known as Lumaze, began in 2017 near Vancouver, Canada. Now, it’s coming to 31st Street Studios in Pittsburgh’s Strip District.
The festival with one million lights promises something for everyone! Playgrounds for the kids, seasonal beverages for mom and dad, food, and live music are all on tap.
This year’s theme is “A Fairytale Christmas.”
Lumaze begins Nov. 23 and runs through Jan. 4. You can buy tickets by visiting glowgardens.com.
