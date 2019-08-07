Comments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A nationwide emergency alert test will be sent out Wednesday, August 7 by FEMA and the FCC.
According to The Federal Emergency Management Agency, it is scheduled to run at 2:00 p.m.
The test can be heard on the radio, cable TV, satellite TV and radio, as well as wireline video providers, but it will not include cell phone messages.
The reason for this test is to check alert capability in the scenario of internet connectivity loss.
It should only last about a minute.
The audio message and text crawl will be accessible for anyone with disabilities.
