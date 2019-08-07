  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Emergency Alert Test, FCC, FEMA, Local TV, Pittsburgh News


HARRISBURG, Pa. — A nationwide emergency alert test will be sent out Wednesday, August 7 by FEMA and the FCC.

According to The Federal Emergency Management Agency, it is scheduled to run at 2:00 p.m.

The test can be heard on the radio, cable TV, satellite TV and radio, as well as wireline video providers, but it will not include cell phone messages.

The reason for this test is to check alert capability in the scenario of internet connectivity loss.

It should only last about a minute.

The audio message and text crawl will be accessible for anyone with disabilities.

Comments