



AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — Students in the Ambridge Area School District are eligible for a free breakfast and lunch during the upcoming school year.

It was announced Wednesday that students enrolled in the district can receive the meals at no charge for the 2019-20 school year.

The district’s participation in the Community Eligibility Provision program is making free food possible.

The provision covers the cost of the mals and is a non-pricing meal service option for school districts in low-income areas, the release said.

“This is wonderful news for AASD families,” AASD Food Services Director Janet Gaffney said in a release.

Questions about the new program can be directed to Gaffney at 724-266-2833, Ext. 2395.

More information can be found here.