



Pittsburgh (KDKA) — The family of a 25-year-old mother of four who was killed in Garfield is asking for the public’s assistance.

The family of Kala Renee Thomas is asking for information helping determine who is responsible for Thomas’ death, a release from the Prevent Another Crime Initiative stated.

In 2017, investigators were called to North Atlantic Avenue after a body later determined to be Thomas was discovered approximately 90 feet over a hillside.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thomas died of a gunshot wound to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

The Prevent Another Crime Today Initiative is offering a $5,000 reward as no arrest has been made.

The money will be rewarded to whoever helps provide a tip that leads to the arrest and conviction, the release said.

The release said to contact Kala Renee Thomas’s Mother Dianne Thomas at 412-545-4730 or her sisters Latrice Thomas at 412-901-7648 or Jakeena Thomas at 412-889-386.