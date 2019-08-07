Filed Under:Auction, Kennywood, Local TV, Log Jammer, Pittsburgh News


WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood’s beloved Log Jammer is history, but there’s now a chance for fans of the ride to own a piece of that history.

The park is auctioning off one of the original log flumes.

It’s part of the park’s inaugural Coasting for Kids event, which will be held on Sept. 1.

The proceeds will go to Give Kids The World Village, a resort in central Florida that provides free vacations to children with life-threatening illnesses.

The auction is being held on eBay and ends next Friday.

To bid, visit this link.

