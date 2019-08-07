WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – A man convicted of a Pennsylvania murder is challenging his life sentence on the grounds that he believes he was a minor at the time of the crime because the age of children is calculated differently in his birth country.

Forty-five-year-old Todd Hyung-Rae Tarselli has been serving life in the killing of 17-year-old Mark Bunchalk during a 1992 robbery at a Hazleton fast-food restaurant.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice reports that Tarselli said in Luzerne County Court on Wednesday that he believed he was 17 rather than 18 because he was adopted at a young age from South Korea and age is calculated differently there.

He acknowledged under cross-examination that he has known about the difference since at least 1998 but took no legal action. The judge didn’t rule immediately.

