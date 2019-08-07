



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Scattered rain and storms will be possible through the day today.

At this point, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says he has gone through probably six models and they are all showing wildly different outcomes. That just shows the nature of how spotty these storms are expected to be.

Smiley says he is dropping rain chances for the day to 40 percent.

Strong storms and severe weather will be possible on Thursday as a cold front passes through shortly after noon. Smiley expect the front to pass through Pittsburgh at around 3 p.m.

We should expect to see several strong storm cells likely after 1 p.m. on Thursday. At this point, it appears most of the strong storms will develop along and south of I-70, but the storm prediction center has portions of area including I-80 and I-70 highlighted for the slight severe weather chance.

The weekend is still looking fantastic.

