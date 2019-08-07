  • KDKA TVOn Air

HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA)– What is Dunkin up to?

Sandcastle Water Park recently released a video via Twitter showing its mascot cleaning up in a small area of the park.

It seems like a new project will be taking place at Sandcastle and is expected to be completed next year in 2020.

The cool part of the mystery is that it’s also a contest.

Guests who correctly answer what Dunkin is working have the chance to enter a sweepstake for a free season pass.

Participants must be 18 years or older, or 13 years or older with parent permission to enter here.

The last day to enter the contest is August 11 at midnight.

