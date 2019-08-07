JEFFERSON HILLS (KDKA) — Registration is now open for the Senior Citizen ConnectCard.

Representative Mike Puskaric announced Wednesday that adults age 65 and older can ride for free on Port Authority vehicles during all hours of operation with the card.

The card can also be used with other transportation authorities across the state.

The release said it will take the Port Authority about four weeks to process the information and ship the card.

To register, visit Puskaric’s office at 1633 Route 51, Suite G-102, in Jefferson Hills or one of his five satellite offices.

You will need a valid proof-of-age document. A photo driver’s license, PA ID card, passport, PACE ID card, armed forces discharge/separation papers or birth certificate are accepted.