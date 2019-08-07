



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County’s District Attorney says his office is close to a conclusion in the case of a missing woman from Whitehall.

Elizabeth Wiesenfeld was last seen at the end of April at her home on East Barlind Drive.

Investigators say her handyman may have knowledge about what happened to her.

That handyman, identified as Douglas Berry, is a previously convicted felon.

Berry is currently being held on a gun charge in an unrelated case.

“We’ve discussed it with the family. They understand the fact that we don’t have a body right now. They’re looking for closure, and hopefully, we can accomplish that for them,” said Allegheny County DA Stephen Zappala of the case.

Authorities say Wiesenfeld told her family she had stopped hiring Berry because she was afraid of him.

In May, Berry’s attorney asked the judge to drop the gun charge because the weapon “belonged to his wife.” Berry’s wife told detectives that it was her gun sitting on their bed inside the couple’s Liberty Borough home.

On the stand, a detective testified that he stopped at Berry’s home to ask him if he knew anything about Wiesenfeld’s disappearance.

The detective testified that a masked man wearing a sweatshirt with markings on it used Wiesenfeld’s credit card at a PNC Bank sometime after she was reported missing. The detective said he saw a sweatshirt matching that description inside Berry’s home when he was invited inside by Berry’s wife that night.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.