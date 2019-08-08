WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A Washington Towship Police officer and the director of Murrysville Medic One were honored for an “act of valor” by the Washington Township Supervisors.

Officer Hollis of the Washington Township Police and Director Gerano of Murrysville Medic One responded to a house fire on February 28 and were advised that an elderly man lived inside.

The two made their way into the home and located the man, pulling him to safety and administered CPR.

He would ultimately succumb to his injuries, but the Washington Township Supervisors honored them for acting above and beyond the call of duty.