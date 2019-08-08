



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police investigators have arrested a suspect in connection to a double stabbing that took place downtown.

James Wyatt, a 23-year-old from McKeesport was arrested on charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest this was racially or religiously motivated.

“We will conduct a complete and thorough investigation of this tragic incident to include motive,” Major Crimes Commander Victor Joseph said. “At this time we do not have any evidence to suggest this was a hate crime.”

The woman at the bus stop was not wearing religious headwear and the second victim may have been wearing a hijab, according to police.

According to Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert, a Zone 2 police officer was patrolling the area when he noticed a woman sleeping under a bus shelter, when the officer turned his patrol car around to check on the woman.

Chief Schubert says as the officer was talking with her, Wyatt came around his back and struck the woman with a knife.

He then turned around and stabbed a second woman.

The woman stabbed at the bus stop ultimately died from her wounds and the second woman is in stable condition.

Police transported Wyatt to their headquarters for questioning prior to charging him.