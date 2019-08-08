NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — The authorities were called to New Castle High School after school officials stopped a man wearing a long knife on his side.

Officers responded to the school Tuesday and located the man, who was seen running down the hallway by a school official, the New Castle Police announced.

Police did not find a knife on the man when they arrived but removed him from the property and advised against trespassing.

The individual told police he was at the school to use the fitness equipment.

The knife was found Wednesday inside the school, the release said.

The authorities said they returned to the school on Thursday after the individual was inside the school, again.

When administrators arrived, the man ran through the school, beginning a search by school officials and police.

The man was found on Wallace Avenue, taken into custody and identified as 26-year-old Floyd Booker of New Castle.

He is charged with possession of weapons on school property and criminal trespassing.

The police said no students were in the building during either incident.