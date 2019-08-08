



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three hospitals and two businesses in the area have received bomb threats within 90 minutes of one another.

Allegheny County 911 confirms that bomb threats were called into St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon and Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights.

Both hospitals are not accepting patients as a result.

Threats were also made to the Benedum Theater in Pittsburgh and D’s Six Pax And Dogz in Regent Square.

Along with two hospitals in Allegheny County, Washington County 911 confirms a bomb threat was called into Monongahela Valley Hospital.

They are also not accepting patients as a result.

